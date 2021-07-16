More county beautification and recycling projects planned for August

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Recycling / Keep Morrow County Beautiful have encouraged residents to be a Morrow County Green Crusader in many different ways this year. Let’s keep the momentum going in August.

• Local farmers and produce operators are encouraged to properly dispose of unwanted pesticides on Aug. 12 at the Morrow county Fairgrounds. View the event flyer at https://dkmm.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2021-AG-Chemical-Disposal-Event-2021.pdf

• Morrow County Recycling Office will be accepting electronic waste and televisions by appointment, starting August 5, 2021. To make an appointment, call 419-946-6400. There is a fee (cash only) of $20/television. The television must be complete and the resident must be able to unload the television on site for recycling. All other accepted electronic waste is free of charge.

• There are two beautification projects that include painting that are in need of volunteers scheduled for August. The first project is the Chesterville village office is getting a cosmetic face lift. We are in need of volunteers on Aug. 10 and Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. The second painting project will be at the Morrow County Fairgrounds.

• There have been some major clean-up efforts and we would like to continue the efforts by painting the brick building near the commercial buildings. This effort will take place Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. and if needed Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. If you are interested in helping with these projects contact the Morrow County Recycling office at 419-946-6400.

• Don’t forget to #RecycleRight while you are supporting the community festivals and attending the 2021 Morrow County Fair.

• Morrow County Recycling /Keep Morrow County Beautiful facilitated a $13,000 “Fight” against litter in Morrow County through the “Litter is Bad” campaign this spring, attracted 30 groups to participate in Trash Bash, three municipalities (South Bloomfield Township, Franklin Township and Village of Cardington), who in conjunction with the DKMM Solid Waste District, held a tire collection event for their municipal residents to remove scrap tires.

• Residents of the DKMM Solid Waste District had the opportunity to properly dispose of Household Hazardous Waste and Paint on July 17. Be a Morrow County Green Crusader today and every day.

By Lindsey Grimm For The Sentinel

Grimm is the Director of Morrow County Recycling/Keep Morrow County Beautiful.

