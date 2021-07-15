Fresh produce is popular at Marengo store

MARENGO — Dollar General employee Grace Row said they keep produce very fresh with three deliveries of produce every week.

The lettuce, tomatoes and other fresh fruits and vegetables fly off the shelves so that many bins were empty Monday morning when a truck dropped off a delivery of several boxes and crates of fresh produce.

Along with salad greens, there is a variety of peppers, onions, carrots, cucumbers, and fresh mushrooms. Available fruits included apples, grapes, kiwi, oranges and bananas.

There is also a dairy case that includes cheese, cottage cheese and other dairy products along with milk.

Row said they also have some things in season like watermelon and pineapple.

Morrow County Commissioner Tim Siegfried is pleased to see the variety of fruits and vegetables that are available in the store. He lives in the southern part of the county that hasn’t seen a grocery with fresh produce since the Marengo Country Market on North Main Street closed a few years ago.

Marengo Dollar General Manager Linda McCurdy said the store opened in 2013, but fresh produced was introduced just two years ago.

McCurdy said the trend for the Dollar General stores is to put fresh produce into locations that don’t have groceries and shopping areas close by. It’s usually the rural areas, although they are trying it in many locations.

“With success Dollar General is continuing to expand the number of stores that offer fresh fruits and vegetables,” McCurdy said.

She sees the evidence of success as residents in the area continue to stop by to get the fresh produce.

Marengo Dollar General Manager Linda McCurdy stocks some cucumbers in the fresh produce aisle after a truck delivered on Monday morning. The store receives three deliveries of fresh produce every week. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_produce.jpg Marengo Dollar General Manager Linda McCurdy stocks some cucumbers in the fresh produce aisle after a truck delivered on Monday morning. The store receives three deliveries of fresh produce every week. Alberta Stojkovic | For The Sentinel