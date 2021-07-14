Happy Wanderers go to Hartville Kitchen

Traveling to the Hartville Kitchen on July 8 were 39 Happy Wanderers who were entertained during the afternoon by the barbershop quartet, “Lock 4.”

Concluding the afternoon, the group shopped at the flea market. Recognized were six of the travelers who were celebrating birthdays ranging in ages 50-92.

A white elephant exchange sparked the travel time while traveling home.

The next ventures are planned in August and September with a visit to the Wilds, The Ark in Kentucky, The Living Word and Sight and Sounds Theater in Pennsylvania where they will see the stage play “Queen Esther,” performed at the largest Christian theater in the U.S.

For information on any of these excursions, call 419-864-7520.