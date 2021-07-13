Edison sets yard sale dates

EDISON — Village Council met Monday July 12 and began with a discussion of the Annual Village Yard/Garage Sale scheduled for Aug. 5-8.

Mayor Patti Feustal said that no permit is required for yard sales on those dates. Edison Baptist Church will also be having their annual yard sale that weekend.

Feustal encouraged that the weekend would also be a good time for group bake sales and lemonade stands for kids. She said the village office can help with finding a good location for anyone who isn’t sure where to put special sales.

In other business:

• Feustal said the village newsletter is being well received. She hopes to get out a newsletter every other month. They are being sent to people who get sewer bills. Anyone not getting a newsletter can get one by calling the village office at 419-946-9146.

“I have had several people tell me how good the town looks,” Feustal said. “The hard work of our residents is being noticed.”

• Village Administrator Mary Neviska reported that a street employee is temporarily off duty due to health concerns. She has been able to hire someone, but may need an additional part-time employee.

• Neviska reported a cost of $4,800 for a new gate at the lagoon. She is also speaking with county officials about obtaining funds from the state for needed projects in the village for the storm sewer system and streets.

Feustal said she looked through office documents and found that the present storm sewer system had been put in the village in 1941.

• Due to flooding at one residence, Neviska will work with the resident to find out if some part of the replacement of the tiles by the street is the responsibility of the village.

• The first reading of Building Zoning update and changes was given. The updated zoning code notes the need to preserve the character of the village. Feustal said that residents can obtain a copy of the new zoning booklet for $5 in the village office, or she can email a free copy.

• August 4 is the deadline for council candidates to get petition forms in to the board of election. Council members who have terms up include: Sandy Ackerman, Ruth Davis, Mary Swartwood and Virginia Swartwood.

• The Village street light renewal levy will also need to go on this fall ballot.

• Village Solicitor Rob Ratliff reported that the first pre-trial on the Koons’ property was held. The owners did not attend. Sept. 3 is the final hearing for the village to get a permanent injunction to clean out the yard.

• Council discussed how to go forward with an abandoned property that has become an eyesore on Boundary Street. There are back taxes due on the property, the house is falling into disrepair and many neighbors are asking to get something done. It was decided that more research needs to be done on options before a decision is made.

• The next meeting of village council is Monday, Aug. 10.