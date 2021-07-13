Turning Point Names McCoy as Development Director

MARION — Turning Point is pleased to announce Tasha McCoy has been brought into the organization as the new Development Director.

Tasha will be responsible for the creation and implementation of all fundraising and development activities to ensure Turning Point can continue to provide restorative services to victims of domestic violence in Crawford, Delaware, Marion, Morrow, Union and Wyandot counties.

After an extensive search, Tasha quickly rose to the top of the candidate list as she comes to the organization with a wealth of knowledge and experience. President/CEO of Turning Point Amber Scott stated, “it is always a great day when someone joins the organization, but we are super excited about introducing Tasha to the community as the newest administrative member of our team. Her development experience and leadership will ensure the organization weathers any future challenges.”

Tasha brings with her 11 years of experience in marketing, fundraising, project management, and member development for both for-profit and nonprofit organizations. She is an Ohio native and graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in Marketing Communications.

Her previous work experience includes generating philanthropic support during a $250 million capital campaign for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. She also managed membership development as a Regional Director at Inspirato, a young startup in the luxury hospital industry in Denver, Colorado.

Tasha is certain that her education and expertise will allow her to nurture existing relationships in the community, while also building new connections.

“I am thrilled to join the Turning Point team,” said McCoy. “I am passionate about supporting the needs of victims of intimate partner violence and believe no one should ever have to feel afraid in their own home. I am excited to contribute to our organization’s efforts to end domestic violence within our community.”

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_Tasha-McCoy.jpg