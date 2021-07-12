Pettit ready for principal’s challenge

CARDINGTON — Eric Pettit’s passion for teaching and learning began while as a student at The Ohio State University, he was coaching middle school football and eighth grade girls basketball.

Pettit, a Florida native, was awarded a three-year contract effective July 1, as Cardington-Lincoln Middle School Principal by the C-L Board of Education, Following graduation from OSU in 2015, he began teaching at Buckeye Valley Middle School as a seventh grade Math and Social Studies teacher.

His first experience in administration was as Athletic Director at Buckeye Valley Middle School.

He earned his Masters in Educational Leadership from Concordia University, Chicago and in 2019 accepted an administrative position at Jonathan Alder Junior High School where he has served the past two years.

Pettit spoke about his philosophy.

“When I consider educating students, especially at the middle school level, it is vital that we look at the whole child. While we must teach fundamental skills and standards, we must also teach these students to be the best citizens and community members.”

He added, “Teaching students perseverance problem solving strategies and other life long skills are also important and things I hope students at Cardington-Lincoln Middle School get to grow and develop during their first four years in the building.”

“My goal is to provide every student the opportunity to succeed by setting high standards for both staff and students, intentionally placing all stakeholders in positions where they will be successful and continuing the fantastic partnership between the greater Cardington community and the schools.

C-L Superintendent Brian Petrie was happy to hire Pettit.

“On behalf of our search committee, we are very excited to welcome Mr. Pettit to our Cardington-Lincoln team. He brings a great blend of knowledge and energy to our middle school. We are confident that he will relate well with our students and community, while also being focused on school improvement and our strategic planning initiative.”

Pettit moved to central Ohio at an early age and graduated from Buckeye Valley High School, where he met his wife, Kayla. The couple has three children, Elijah, 6; Ethan, 4; and Harper, 2.

“When considering this position, every person stated the high caliber staff in this district along with how much the community supports one another. My family and I attended the car show and street fair at the end of June and were amazed at how much support there was. This is rare to experience and confirmed my desire to join the Cardington staff.

He added, “While I do not want to wish away summer, especially after the year we have experienced, I cannot wait to get started with getting to know the students and their families, both building and district staff and the greater Cardington community.”

Pettit is filling the position previously held by Jennifer Zierden, who was named District Director of Curriculum, School Improvement and Assessment.

