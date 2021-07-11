No one injured in village house fire

MOUNT GILEAD — On Saturday, July 10 at 12:39 p.m. the Mount Gilead Fire Department responded to the report of the house fire on West Marion Street.

The first arriving unit Chief Chad Swank arrived at 12:41 and Rescue 11 arrived at 12:44 with a crew of five. A fire was located in the kitchen area of the residence and all occupants were out and accounted for.

“We were advised of three pets still in the house. Crews were able to get water on the fire within one minute of arrival on scene. We were able to keep the fire contained to the kitchen,” Swank said.

The pets were located in the residents by firefighters and returned to their family safe and unharmed.

The fire was determined to be accidental in nature and there were no injuries, according to Swank.

MGFD had a total of 13 personnel with 5 pieces of apparatus responded to this incident. Automatic aid was received from the Cardington Fire Department and Perry Congress Joint Fire District (Johnsville) with engines, Morrow County EMS, Mount Gilead PD, and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office also assisted on scene.

Firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday in Mount Gilead. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_fire.jpg Firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday in Mount Gilead. Courtesy photo | Village of Mount Gilead