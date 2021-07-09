The following cases were determined in the July 6 session of Cardington Mayor’s Court:

Zachary E. Baird, Marion, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Howard Born, Mount Victory, stop sign violation, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Douglas A. Farner, Mount Gilead, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Steven R. Flint, Sunbury, speed, 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Michael W. Hayes, Griffith, Indiana, stop sign violation, guilty, paid waiver.

Christopher S. Mazzola, Bellville, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Matthew D. Monk, Delaware, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty paid waiver.

Edgardo Ramirez- Lopez, Westerville, no operator’s license, speed, 25 mph in municipality, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Benjamin E. Waldo, LaRue, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.