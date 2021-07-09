Yutaka employees volunteer at Flying Horse Farms

MOUNT GILEAD — Pam Caulkins and her co-workers like to give back.

She was among a handful of Cardington Yutaka Technologies employees who did just that on July 7 at Flying Horse Farms.

“We pick different areas of the community to try and help out. Associates volunteer and we try to have 5 to 7 people go out and do service,” Caulkins said.

Flying Horse Farms is a medical specialty camp that provides healing, transformative experiences for children with serious illnesses and their families, free of charge.

Honda efforts

Honda is enlisting the efforts of its associates, dealers and suppliers to support local communities as part of the company’s Team Honda Week of Service initiative. CYT is a Honda supplier.

“We like giving back to the community that our factory is in, and a lot of us live here,” Caulkins said.

A couple buildings were cleaned at the facility, including the Happy Times Wood Shop.

Carol Stevens, custodial employee from FHF, welcomed the volunteers.

“They wipe down tables and chairs, doors, sweep and mop the floors and bathrooms … all the general cleaning. It’s such a great help,” she said.

Future projects for CYT include the library and Morrow County Humane Society.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Honda extended the annual weeklong initiative to run through Aug. 31, and is launching a national Virtual Food Drive to restock food pantries that have been hit hard as a result.

Joshua Wallace also was a member of the volunteer crew.

“This shows the company is out and trying to help everyone,” he said. “This is a very nice facility.”

Wallace is 24 and hopes his involvement makes it clear “that the younger generation is still out to help in the community.”

Partnership formed

Flying Horse Farms President and CEO Nichole Dunn was delighted to see the CYT crew on the grounds.

“Honda’s been a partner with us since 2012, almost a decade of partnership. We are thrilled to have the staunch support of volunteerism, engagement and philanthropy to support the mission we are able to make possible.”

Dunn said Honda aligns its philanthropic priorities with nature and the environment.

“When we can connect Camp Creator Days with the week of service we’ll do that. It also emphasizes the growth around mobility, and Honda is a creator of mobile efforts with cars and automotives,” she said.

“For us what we make available for our campers with medical specialties whether it’s rheumatoid arthritis, which is more invisible, or other things. We make it possible for them when they wouldn’t be able to go to a regular camp and go from activity to activity.”

In a post-pandemic year, FHF continues to reach out to the residents.

“Our camp facility is open for rental to the community, whether it be a company, a community organization or for personal purpose.”

Light Up Camp will be held during the holiday season again this year.

“We like having our gates open even when it’s not summer time and we appreciate the groundswell of support to make that possible,” Dunn said.

Throughout the summer, 158 dealers and 94 suppliers joined Honda throughout North America in performing more than 360 service projects in local communities through virtual and in-person activities.

Joshua Wallace cleans a table at Flying Horse Farms July 7. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_212401204_10216459080224668_5803969175492903162_n.jpg Joshua Wallace cleans a table at Flying Horse Farms July 7. Sentinel photos Gloves were among the cleaning supplies at Flying Horse Farms. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_213153081_10216459079824658_4983933602030914742_n.jpg Gloves were among the cleaning supplies at Flying Horse Farms. Sentinel photos Pam Caulkins sweeps the Happy Times Wood Shop building at Flying Horse Farms. She was part of Cardington Yutaka Technologies’ employees volunteering at the camp. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_214341602_10216459079464649_6344586191095645998_n.jpg Pam Caulkins sweeps the Happy Times Wood Shop building at Flying Horse Farms. She was part of Cardington Yutaka Technologies’ employees volunteering at the camp. Sentinel photos

Crews help clean buildings as part of Honda partnership