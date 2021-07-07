Hearts for Hospice holding online benefit

MOUNT GILEAD — Hospice of Morrow County’s 27th Hearts for Hospice benefit auction will be held online for the second year from July 26-Aug. 1.

Hospice Financial/HR Administrator Elizabeth “Liz” Perkins said it was the decision of the board to hold the benefit online again this year rather than with the traditional banquet and live auction that has been so popular over the years.

Perkins said they will be having the auction online with the help of Collin Howard, an auctioneer located in Ashley. Howard has experience and expertise in helping local charities raise funds online and he is donating the use of his platform to the Hospice of Morrow County’s mission.

All of the funds raised will go to the mission and purpose of Hospice of Morrow County, which is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Hospice Board President Donna Dorsten spoke about the importance of Hospice of Morrow County that gives hope and comprehensive comforting care to persons and their families toward the end of life with a compassionate team.

“Hospice depends on Hearts for Hospice for what insurance and Medicare doesn’t cover,” Dorsten said. “We turn no one away. The money we raise is an important part of our funding.

Several ways people can help to make the event a success:

• Donate an item for the auction. Popular items are gift certificates, sporting and event tickets, trips, themed baskets, quality paintings and handcrafted items.

• Items for the auction should be donated by July 20.

• You can make a financial or sponsorship donation.

• Like or share the Hospice Face Book posts which will give previews of some key auction items.

• You can register and bid at the auction.

“The more people who participate in the auction, the more successful we will be in providing for those in need,” Perkins said.

Perkins said that more than $20,000 was raised in the auction last year and it is the hope of the board that they will exceed that amount this year as people become familiar with online bidding.

How to register to bid Visit www.howardauctions.net and click “Register to Bid.”

Once registered, you can begin bidding on items.

For complete instructions, or if you have questions you can go to the Hospice website.

Perkins will have the entire letter with bidding details added to the Hospice of Morrow County, Inc. website www.hospicemorrowcounty.org, or call Liz Perkins at the Hospice of Morrow County office 419-946-9822.

The butterfly sculpture in the Hospice of Morrow County garden is a symbol of the Hospice mission to give hope and comprehensive, comforting care to persons and their families toward the end of life with a compassionate team. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_IMG_20200817_113246.jpg The butterfly sculpture in the Hospice of Morrow County garden is a symbol of the Hospice mission to give hope and comprehensive, comforting care to persons and their families toward the end of life with a compassionate team. Sentinel photo