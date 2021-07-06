Playground input sought in Cardington

CARDINGTON — A school initiative is being led by Pals of Pirates, Cardington PTO playground subcommittee, to assist the district in gathering information on what the students would like in new playground equipment at both the elementary and intermediate schools.

“We executed a survey with hopes of getting as much feedback from as many members as possible at our annual pool party and posted on social media,” said Tiffani Susi, playground subcommittee leader.

She said the survey was assembled by the Playground committee inclusive of school staff, community members and PTO members.

The next steps will be to have the playground designed and begin researching grants.

“We are looking for anyone willing to donate as we expect these to be over $300,000 in cost but are needed to give all kids the best possible school experience,” said Susi.