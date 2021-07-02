Johnsville holds 93rd alumni banquet

BELLVILLE — On Saturday, June 12, 133 alumni graduates from Johnsville met at Der Dutchman Restaurant for an evening of fellowship.

Bob Morrison presided over the meeting. Other officers were Don Linn, Martha Hamilton and Joan Hershner.

Angela Woodell sang for the program.

Special recognition was given to the 1960 and 1961 classes. The 1950 class was honored and represented by Don Rhodebeck.

In addition, former teachers, the oldest graduate present which was Cecil Denton, as well as those attending the first time and the one who came the farthest, which was Arizona, were honored.

The 2022 banquet will be held at the same place the second Saturday of June.

The 1961 class shows John Johnson, Connie Shaffer and Loren Shirk. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_Johnsviile-Alumni2.jpg The 1961 class shows John Johnson, Connie Shaffer and Loren Shirk. Courtesy photos The 1960 class are, front from left: Dayle Cass Joan Coleman, Carolyn Love, Connie Shaffer, Janet Cottrell and Karen Phillips. Back row: Bill Houk, Donna Shirk, Charles Hollingsworth, Nolan Bunker and Jim Haney. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_Johnsville-Alumni.jpg The 1960 class are, front from left: Dayle Cass Joan Coleman, Carolyn Love, Connie Shaffer, Janet Cottrell and Karen Phillips. Back row: Bill Houk, Donna Shirk, Charles Hollingsworth, Nolan Bunker and Jim Haney. Courtesy photos