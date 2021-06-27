CARDINGTON — Lea Maceyko, president of the Friends of Cardington, sponsors of the Cardington Street Fair, speaking on behalf of the organization said the fair, held Friday and Saturday, was a success, attracting over 4,000 visitors to the community.

There were an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 people in the park, the center of activities which ranged from food to games and bands.

Maceyko said the Cardington FFA earned $3,000 in its pie auction and the 50-50 drawing garnered the largest amount of tickets sold at $1,400. This was the largest drawing held in recent years.

Sixty-five cars were entered in the car show, the first time it has been held on a Saturday.

Wes Goodman, secretary of the organization, said all of the bands that played attracted sizeable audiences. Two of the main bands were sponsored by FC Bank. Also performing from the park stage were the Rising Stars dancers.

The fire works, sponsored by Cardington Yutaka Technologies, were viewed by the largest audience in recent years. “The park was packed and they cheered loudly at the conclusion of the show,” said Goodman.

Maceyko noted, “We’re sorry there were no rides this year, but the timing didn’t work out. There will be events in the park on July 10 and rides are scheduled for Aug. 14, Super Saturday.”

Looking ahead, Maceyko said the Wine and Arts Festival will wrap up the season on Sept. 25.

Troy Ruehrmund, vice president of operations with Friends said “Coming out of the pandemic, this had to be the biggest and best street fair that I can remember. A special thanks to CYT and FC Bank for their sponsorship and all of the other sponsors, too. Also, thanks to all the volunteers that made this year’s event an overwhelming success.”

“We are able to come together as a community and that’s what it is about, coming together,” organizers said.

