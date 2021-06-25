MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

June 14-25

Man arrested

A man was arrested for criminal trespassing on East Marion Street.

Suspicious person

A caller reported seeing a man wearing camouflage pants, black T-shirt and a backpack walking out of a residence on East Marion Street. It appeared he may have been squatting inside the residence. Contact was made with the homeowner, but he advised that he foreclosed on the house and it is now owned by the bank.

Multiple charges

A man was arrested on Westview Drive for resisting arrest, failure to comply, aggravated menacing. He also assaulted a police officer and an EMT.

Domestic argument

Officer responded to South Delaware Street and found a verbal argument ensuing. A woman there said she felt sick, so EMS personnel came to check her. No charges were filed.

Traffic offense

A motorist was cited for failure to display license plates and driving under suspension.

Dog attack

A caller said a pit bull attacked her dog on North Main Street. The owner of the pit bull was advised to keep the dog on a restraint device when she lets it outside.

Citation given

A man was cited for criminal damaging on Iberia Street. He reportedly hit the windshield of his girlfriend’s vehicle and cracked it.

Damage reported

The landlord of a residence on East North Street reported a basement window broken out from the inside. He said the tenant also damaged the back door and was being evicted. The incident was documented and he was advised that civil court would be his next course of action.

Driver cited

A man was stopped for speeding on North Main Street. A summons for possession of marijuana also was issued for a passenger in the vehicle.