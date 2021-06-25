Meetings, events

• The Lincoln Township Trustees are holding a special meeting on July 1 at 1 p.m. in the township hall located on Cunard Street in Fulton. The purpose is to discuss road paving projects.

• Educational Dairy Tour, Berg Farms, 3100 Parsons Road, Bellville, Saturday, July 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tour will answer questions about the dairy industry; feeding, care, milk testing, nutrition and includes a free hands-on tour. Dairy treats provided. Sponsored by the Morrow County Dairy Association, Smith’s Foods, Farm Bureau, OSU Extension and AgCredit. RVSP by June 25 to OSU Extension, 419-947-1070.

• The Ohio Department of Agriculture will be sponsoring collection events for farmers wishing to dispose of unwanted pesticides. Locally, it is Thursday, Aug. 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Morrow County, Morrow County Fairgrounds, Mount Gilead.

• The Pickle Run Festival is scheduled for July 2-3 at Heise Park in Galion. To see the schedule of events, go to the Pickle Run Festival Facebook page.

• Marengo Seniors breakfast meeting at the Legacy (Farmstead) Restaurant on Tuesday, July 6 at 9 a.m. Call 419-253-0727 with questions.

• Third Friday in Galion returns for its 2021 summer run. The monthly event will be held July 16, and Aug. 20. Third Friday In Galion is open from 5 to 8 p.m. Live music is featured on the main stage. Baker 47 will perform on July 16. Tight Rope will perform on Aug. 20. More than 20 vendors are scheduled to attend this summer. The Crawford Park District Animal Extravaganza will be featured. A food court will be available.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

