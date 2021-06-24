Mount Gilead schools prepares for summer programs

MOUNT GILEAD — The June 15 Mount Gilead School Board meeting opened with comments from Mount Gilead Mayor Jamie Brucker, who gave an update on the village pool.

There is a committee dedicated to the project. They would like to break ground for a new pool in the next two years and partner with the school district regarding a lease agreement for land contract.

Currently the pool is closed due to structural issues.

Summer enrichment program

The School Board approved teaching, custodial, cafeteria, healthcare and transportation staff to assist with the Summer Enrichment Program from June 7 through Aug. 31, 2021.

The teaching staff will include Anna Becker, Carol Carnes, Charlotte Coleman, Gretchen Jolliff, Julie Rhea, Kaytlin Roston, Jody Timmer, Barbara Guda and Holly Manges.

High School and Middle School Teachers for the summer sessions June 14-18 and Aug. 9-13 include John Buechele, Maria Miller, Tyler Butler and Tom Cooper. Jake Hayes is for June 14-18.

An agreement was approved between Northmor Local School District and Mount Gilead School District for meal preparation for the summer program from June 7 until July 30, 2021.

Ross noted that the summer enrichment program is funded through the district’s COVID related grants (ESSER funds – Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.)

That is how the program is offered at no cost to families and pays for teachers and other workers this summer.

2021-2022 school year

• Approved a textbook quote from Amplify for $67,808.40 for textbooks kindergarten through fifth grade for reading and classroom kits along with professional development.

Curriculum Coordinator Emily Ross said that Mount Gilead High School and Middle School had gotten textbooks the last couple of years and this will bring the elementary grades up to date.

• Approved cafeteria workers Tammy Sellers and Charisse Tobin.

• Approved resolution not to provide career tech education in Grades 7 and 8.

• Supplemental contracts were awarded for coaches and assistants in fall, winter and spring sports. A complete list is online as an attachment to the June 15 meeting agenda.

• Approved the purchase of two school buses. One is a Stock Unit 78 passenger Conventional and one is a stock Unit Conventional with a handicapped lift. Purchase amounts listed are $91,593 and $86,474.

• Approved membership in META Solutions, effective Jan. 1, 2022. They develop, implement and support technology needs for the district. The membership will involve core services as designated by the Ohio Department of Education.

• Cathie Burson gave a presentation on the Released Time High School Credit and Modification program

The next meeting of the Mount Gilead School Board will be July 20 at 7 p.m.