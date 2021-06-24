Man charged with breaking and entering

MOUNT GILEAD — On Wednesday, June 23 the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an alleged burglary complaint on County Road 13.

When deputies arrived, they were met by the property owners who stated that a theft had occurred from their property. After a brief investigation, several items were discovered in a car, believed to belong to the property on County Road 13.

Deputies arrested Joseph Frederick, 34, for breaking and entering, according to Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton.