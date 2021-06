Szwabinsky Graduates

Roman Szwabinsky, of Cardington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Saint Francis University during the May 8-9 commencement exercises.

Roman was among more than 700 students who received degrees.

Internship for Waters

Sarah Waters, of Cardington, is an intern at Hord Family Farms in Bucyrus, for summer 2021. Waters, a student at the University of Findlay, is pursuing a degree in animal science.