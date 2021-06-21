Mount Gilead adds 2 police officers

MOUNT GILEAD — Two police officers were sworn in at village council Monday night. Michael Turner is a full-time officer and Paxton Chilcote is an auxiliary officer.

Turner, 33, is a native of Arizona. He is an Army veteran and is married with three children.

Chilcote, 21, is a graduate of Mount Gilead High School and Marion Technical College.

“We continue to fill the ranks after having a long-time chief and a captain retire,” said Mayor Jamie Brucker. “We welcome both officers to the department.”

In other business:

• A new cruiser for the department will not arrive before this fall at the earliest.

• The village’s fireworks display is planned for Friday, July 2 at 9:45 p.m.

Earlier this spring Brucker again asked the community for support. And again it responded, as it did last year, meaning a bigger display this year.

“The final tally is in. With the outpouring of support from our community we raised $6,500 in donations and now paired with village portion, this year’s show hit $16,500,” he posted.

Village residents, businesses and groups donated to the effort.

The village set aside $10,000 in its budget for the display. Any community donations received after June 2 will be applied to 2022.

They will be on the hilltop and spectators will be able to watch from inside the horse track at the Morrow County Fairgrounds.

• The Nathan Tucker Award deadline is July 9. Applications must be sent to village hall.

• Recycling bins have been received by the village this week, according to village administrator Derek Allen.

• Veterans banners will be hung next week.

• Council approved hiring Kyle Burson, Water and Wastewater technician, and Zack Davidson, Sanitation and Street employee. Both are full-time.

Police officer Michael Turner has his badge put on by his wife Elizabeth Turner Monday night. Auxiliary police officer Paxton Chilcote has his badge put on by Vanessa Williamson Monday night.