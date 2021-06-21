Mount Gilead adds 2 police officers

MOUNT GILEAD — Two police officers were sworn in at village council Monday night. Michael Turner is a full-time officer and Paxton Chilcote is an auxiliary officer.
Turner, 33, is a native of Arizona. He is an Army veteran and is married with three children.
Chilcote, 21, is a graduate of Mount Gilead High School and Marion Technical College.
“We continue to fill the ranks after having a long-time chief and a captain retire,” said Mayor Jamie Brucker. “We welcome both officers to the department.”
In other business:
• A new cruiser for the department will not arrive before this fall at the earliest.
• The village’s fireworks display is planned for Friday, July 2 at 9:45 p.m.
Earlier this spring Brucker again asked the community for support. And again it responded, as it did last year, meaning a bigger display this year.
“The final tally is in. With the outpouring of support from our community we raised $6,500 in donations and now paired with village portion, this year’s show hit $16,500,” he posted.
Village residents, businesses and groups donated to the effort.
The village set aside $10,000 in its budget for the display. Any community donations received after June 2 will be applied to 2022.
They will be on the hilltop and spectators will be able to watch from inside the horse track at the Morrow County Fairgrounds.
• The Nathan Tucker Award deadline is July 9. Applications must be sent to village hall.
• Recycling bins have been received by the village this week, according to village administrator Derek Allen.
• Veterans banners will be hung next week.
• Council approved hiring Kyle Burson, Water and Wastewater technician, and Zack Davidson, Sanitation and Street employee. Both are full-time.