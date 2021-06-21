Cardington residents join Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club

MOUNT GILEAD — Cardington residents Bernice Cline and Kaitlyn Bowyer joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club recently after their safety belts saved them from sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred on State Route 61 in Morrow County on March 23.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Gurjit S. Grewal, Mt. Gilead Post Commander, presented them with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol Superintendent.

“They are a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Grewal said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Provisional data from 2020 shows 487 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

They also received “Saved by the Belt” license plate brackets.

Trooper E. M. Reidenbach (left) and Sergeant B. D. Brown (right) are shown with Bernice Cline and Kaitlyn Bowyer receiving "Saved by the Belt" certificates.