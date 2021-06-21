Realtor: Now is the best time to list property in 2021

MOUNT GILEAD — Understanding markets and having knowledge about the ‘ins and outs’ of a local community is paramount to getting to client desired outcomes, and according to Chris Conant, a real estate sales professional from CENTURY 21 Gold Standard, now is the best time to list a property for sale in Central Ohio.

While there are many factors that support this claim, Conant states that a shortage of inventory, historically low mortgage interest rates and a desire for more ‘home’ are together making this an ideal time to sell a home. Conant urges buyers to sit down with a real estate professional to discuss all available options, according to a news release.

“When there’s less inventory on the market there is more competition among buyers and more competition typically means your home, if it is showing at its best, is likely to sell faster and at a higher price,” said Conant.

“This generational convergence of conditions suggests strongly that there are highly motivated buyers waiting for their dream home. Homeowners should contemplate listing their property at this time if it aligns favorably with their personal financial situation.”

When thinking about the potential of listing a property, Conant urges homeowners to remember to keep their emotions in check, especially when it comes to setting the right asking price.

“Listing a home at the right price is critical, even more so when there’s a sellers’ market. Real estate is an investment and while it’s hard to do so, homeowners need to think like a businessperson and to look at the process from a purely financial perspective.”