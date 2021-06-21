MG Library starts summer reading program

The Mount Gilead Public Library Tales and Tails summer reading program is off and running with activities for children, teens and adults.

Families enjoyed a kickoff party last Saturday at the library parking lot with face painting, balloon animals, games and a craft with Miss Jen.

The Morrow County Dairy Association provided an ice cream treat.

Stop by the library for a complete summer schedule with daily activities for children throughout the week. Also, follow the library on Facebook.

Kim Hobson paints a sword on Landon Black’s cheek. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/06/web1_IMG_20210612_184440-2.jpg Kim Hobson paints a sword on Landon Black’s cheek. Alberta Stojkovic | For The Sentinel