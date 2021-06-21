Mount Gilead Library Summer Reading Program — Photos by Alberta Stojkovic

The Mount Gilead Public Library Tales and Tails summer reading program is off and running with activities for children, teens and adults. Families enjoyed a kickoff party last Saturday at the library parking lot with face painting, balloon animals, games and a craft with Miss Jen. The Morrow County Dairy Association provided an ice cream treat. Stop by the library for a complete summer schedule with daily activities for children throughout the week.
Kim Hobson paints a sword on Landon Black’s cheek.