Parties release joint statement on healthcare

Joint Statement from the Chairs of the Morrow County Commissioners, Morrow County Hospital Board and the Morrow County Health Initiative Citizens Advisory Group, June 18:

“Morrow County Health Initiative Citizens Advisory Group Chairwoman Jennifer Williams recently briefed Commissioner Tom Whiston and Hospital Board Chairman Richard Benson on the final recommendations from the Health Initiative Citizens Advisory Group as approved on June 14.

Both Commissioner Whiston and Chairman Benson complimented the great work of the advisory group and Chairwoman Williams’ success in completing that important work ahead of the July 1 deadline.

The recommendations include numerous suggestions for improving healthcare in Morrow County. The committee also encouraged the Morrow County Commissioners and Morrow County Hospital Board to work jointly together to expand and improve the range of healthcare services available locally to County residents.

The Commissioners and Hospital Board will discuss the recommendations next week in open session during their separate meetings.”