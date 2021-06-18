Meetings, events

• The Morrow County History Center, 17 West High Street, Mount Gilead, is featuring a special display about the tornado which struck Cardington 40 years ago this month. Visitors can see aerial photos of the devastated downtown area and read accounts of the storm and it’s aftermath in local newspapers which have been preserved. These items will be only on display June 20, from 2-4 p.m. Admission is free. Special tours of the History Center can be arranged by calling 419-946-7264.

• Marengo United Methodist Men’s Club annual Car Show Saturday, June 26. Registration is from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. with entry fees of a $10 donation. Free admission with music, food and door prizes.

• Blooming Grove United Methodist Church ice cream social, June 26; 4-6 p.m. Carry-out available; chicken and noodles, sandwiches, baked beans, salads, pies, cakes and ice cream. 9665 County Road 20.

• Educational Dairy Tour, Berg Farms, 3100 Parsons Road, Bellville, Saturday, July 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tour will answer questions about the dairy industry; feeding, care, milk testing, nutrition and includes a free hands-on tour. Dairy treats provided. Sponsored by the Morrow County Dairy Association, Smith’s Foods, Farm Bureau, OSU Extension and AgCredit. RVSP by June 25 to OSU Extension, 419-947-1070.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

