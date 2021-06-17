Chamber of Commerce grows membership

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Chamber of Commerce members enjoyed a box lunch from 8 Sisters Bakery along with lots of networking at their June 15 meeting at the Mount Gilead State Park. Meetings since the beginning of the pandemic had been virtual via Zoom.

Chamber Executive Director Joel Smythe reported that 16 new members joined the organization over the past year. He found that remarkable in a year in which businesses were completely or partially shut down.

Each of the more than 30 businesses and agencies present had the opportunity to tell something about their business and activities as well as a “fun fact” about themselves.

New members recognized were: Association of Businesswomen, Bramon Tire, Morrow Little Theatre, Dar Pro Storage Solutions LLC, The Purple Indian, Leavitt Group Midwest, J Dog Junk Removal and Hauling, Clark Seeds LLC, The Brook Venue, Hoffman Office Center, Pillar Credit Union, Dinkmar, Marion Technical College, Bunkers Mill Winery, Safe Harbor-No Limits Outreach and Project Pest LLC.

“The great thing about the Chamber is how businesses can learn about other businesses, as well as finding ways to work together,” Smythe said.

Smythe took the position of Chamber Executive Director at the beginning of 2020. He said he is himself a Chamber member with his business in Graphic Design.

Two Chamber sponsored events were highlighted at the meeting.

• Chamber Board member Carol Lessick and Wyatt Lessick announced details for the 25th Annual Golf outing at Kings Mill on Friday, Sept. 17. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

• The first Annual Gunsmoke Classic will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at Cardinal Center. It will be a classic sporting clay shoot.

The Chamber board is asking sponsors and teams to sign up soon. Lessick said that persons who register for both events will receive 10 percent off fees for the two events. Find more information and details on the “event tab” at www.morrowchamber.com.

Smythe and Board President LeAnne Gompf spoke about the new program “Growth Zone” for the Chamber website. The program will be launched online soon and will provide services and information for members online.

Members can go in once the program is up and running and customize their business information. Businesses will be able to upload photos, company logos and add information about upcoming events.

The next meeting for the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce will be at the Cardington Park shelter house on July 20 from noon-1 p.m.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joel Smythe lists 16 new Chamber members this year while Chamber of Commerce Board President LeAnne Gompf looks on. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/06/web1_IMG_20210615_121845.jpg Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joel Smythe lists 16 new Chamber members this year while Chamber of Commerce Board President LeAnne Gompf looks on. Alberta Stojkovic | For The Sentinel