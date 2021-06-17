Music, food and more at Cardington Street Fair

CARDINGTON — Following a two-year hiatus because of COVID 19, the Cardington Street Fair is back, bigger and better than ever.

The event is June 25-26 and is sponsored and organized by Friends of Cardington. All events will be held in the American Legion Community Park and on nearby streets.

Activities kicks off Friday evening with Bingo played in the park shelter house at 5 p.m. in partnership with the Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 of the American Legion.

There will be two stages on which performances will take place this year On Friday evening, the American Legion Outdoor stage will feature the Amazing Giants circus act from 7 to 9 p.m. culminating with an 8:45 p.m. fire show.

Cardington’s own cover band, One Eyed Gypsy, will play on the park stage at 6:30 p.m., opening for the Lynyrd Skynynd tribute band Turn it Up who will be playing at 8 p.m.

Saturday fun begins at 10 a.m. with a classic car show cruise-in with prizes awarded at 4 p.m. There will be collectibles in this show. At 11:30 a.m. the sign-ups begin for the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce corn hole Tournament. Play begins at 1 p.m.

The Cardington Public Library will host a story walk in the park at noon and bingo will be played in the shelter house from 1 to 4 p.m.

FC Bank is sponsoring the Park Stage performances which begin on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. with Dino Roar, giving a dinosaur show and at 2:30 p.m. there will be a magic act. Academy of Rising Stars will perform on the stage at 4:30 p.m. and at 6 p.m. the Cardington FFA pie auction will take place.

The Jonalee White Trio takes the stage at 7 p.m. and McGuffey Lane at 8 p.m.

Other attractions will be the FFA putt putt course, a balloon twister, jugglers, a piano peddler, a strolling magician and 50/50 raffles.

There will be food vendors and topping off the evening will be the fireworks, sponsored again by Cardington Yutaka Technologies. They will be displayed once again in the park at 10:15 p.m.

There will be no rides or games this year because they were unable to be secured in time. This is a family event.

Lea Ann Maceyko is the president of Friends of Cardington; Troy Ruehrmund and Lisa Brake are co-vice presidents; Wes Goodman, secretary; Julie Roth treasurer; and members of the board of directors are Mike and Kay Patterson, LeAnne and Gene Gompf and Dawn Ruehrmund.

Randy Burns and Mark Spires in the corn hole tournament in 2019. It returns as part of the Cardington Street Fair. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/06/web1_Randy-Burns-and-Mark-Spires-in-the-corn-hole-tournament-sponsored-by-the-M-C-Chamber-of-Commerce-1.jpg Randy Burns and Mark Spires in the corn hole tournament in 2019. It returns as part of the Cardington Street Fair. Sentinel file photo