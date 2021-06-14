MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

June 2-14

Domestic complaint

An officer responded to yelling and screaming at an East North Street residence. The two people were having a heated argument and both were advised to keep it civil.

Theft of items

Goodwill reported two suspects broke the locks off one of the donation bins and stole multiple items. Two suspects, one male and one female, were later identified and charged.

Harassment

A woman on North Main Street complained of someone leaving a letter on her mailbox and a man walking around the neighborhood at night. The incident was documented and extra patrols provided.

Man charged

A man was arrested for domestic violence on Westview Drive.

Traffic offenses

A woman was cited for turn signal violation and driving under suspension on Westview Drive/West Marion Road.

Driver cited

A man was cited for driving under suspension and traffic control device on West Marion/South Main streets.

Non-injury accident

A vehicle was rear-ended at East Marion and East High streets.

Pot found

A vehicle was stopped for speeding. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle. The driver was cited.

Driver cited

A man was seen operating a vehicle recklessly in Edison. He was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence.

Assist unit

Officer assisted Sheriff’s deputy at Mount Gilead State Park with a domestic situation.

Bank card found

Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office recovered a Mount Gilead woman’s ID and bank card. She advised her purse was recently stolen.

Assist in pursuit

Officer assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a pursuit that ended on West Noble Street in Marengo. The driver was taken into custody.

Citations issued

A man was cited for driving under suspension and given a verbal warning for reckless operation at West Marion and Hickson streets.

Suspicious vehicle

A vehicle located at the Morrow County Fairgrounds A-gate was checked. The occupants were playing Pokemon Go.

Traffic citations

A man was cited on North Main Street for having one headlight and for driving under suspension.