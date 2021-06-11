Meetings, events

• Mount Gilead Public Library, June 29 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. hosting a Princess Event. Library’s annex space to join staff member Jillian and some of her special princess friends who will read stories. After the stories, there will be a photo booth to take pictures with the princesses. Attend this event in your favorite prince or princess attire. Recommended for grade 5 and under.

• Last Thursday of each month, Anime Club. July 3, library closed for Independence Day. Aug. 14, Summer Reading Program completion celebration with the Ironwood Wolves at the Library Annex.

• Village of Marengo is hosting a community homes yard sale June 24-26.

• Marengo United Methodist Men’s Club annual Car Show Saturday, June 26. Registration is from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. with entry fees of a $10 donation. Free admission with music, food and door prizes.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

