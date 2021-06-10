Cardington-Lincoln High School Class of 1971

Seated, from left: Brenda McClenathan Wylde, Fullerton, CA; Bonnie Pace Tennant, Cinda Henthorne Haughsby, Pam Ellis-Ostrom Henthorn, Ardena Naylor Christian, Diane Petry Van Houten, Nancy Morris Bahr, North Pole, Alaska and Rosemary Fisher Clinger. Standing: Bob Denton, Dave Counts, Kelvin Trefz, Joe Carroll, Becky Redman Newell, Eileen Ullom Harris, Roger Ebert, Loren Radel and Loren Helmuth.

Seated, from left: Brenda McClenathan Wylde, Fullerton, CA; Bonnie Pace Tennant, Cinda Henthorne Haughsby, Pam Ellis-Ostrom Henthorn, Ardena Naylor Christian, Diane Petry Van Houten, Nancy Morris Bahr, North Pole, Alaska and Rosemary Fisher Clinger. Standing: Bob Denton, Dave Counts, Kelvin Trefz, Joe Carroll, Becky Redman Newell, Eileen Ullom Harris, Roger Ebert, Loren Radel and Loren Helmuth. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/06/web1_Class-of-1971-001-1.jpg Seated, from left: Brenda McClenathan Wylde, Fullerton, CA; Bonnie Pace Tennant, Cinda Henthorne Haughsby, Pam Ellis-Ostrom Henthorn, Ardena Naylor Christian, Diane Petry Van Houten, Nancy Morris Bahr, North Pole, Alaska and Rosemary Fisher Clinger. Standing: Bob Denton, Dave Counts, Kelvin Trefz, Joe Carroll, Becky Redman Newell, Eileen Ullom Harris, Roger Ebert, Loren Radel and Loren Helmuth. Courtesy photo | Valerie Mories