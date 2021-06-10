Cardington-Lincoln High School Class of 1961

Cardington High School Class of 1961: celebrated its 60th reunion at the recent Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Party. Seated: Karen Blakely Canton, Shirley Coomer Grosh and Donna Fowler Toy. Standing: Tom Baer and Jim Pine, El Dorado, California. Absent Douglas Click and Betty Heimlich Zeigler.

Cardington High School Class of 1961: celebrated its 60th reunion at the recent Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Party. Seated: Karen Blakely Canton, Shirley Coomer Grosh and Donna Fowler Toy. Standing: Tom Baer and Jim Pine, El Dorado, California. Absent Douglas Click and Betty Heimlich Zeigler. Courtesy photo | Valerie Mories