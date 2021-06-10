COLLEGE NEWS

Ohio University graduates

ATHENS — More than 4,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2021.

Students included:

Jr Burns of Ashley, graduated with a Bachelor of Criminal Justice from the University College at Ohio University.

Evan Conner of Marengo, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Mathematics and Physics from the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University.

Nicole Escalera of Edison, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.

Lexi Hadamuscin of Galion, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Child and Family Studies from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.

Grant Hadley of Bellville, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Business Analytics and Management Information Systems from the College of Business at Ohio University.

Pearson Huggins of Galion, graduated with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine at Ohio University.

Troy Messmer of Mount Gilead, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Marketing from the College of Business at Ohio University.

Lauren Rudolph of Galion, graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.

Sammie Sagar of Marengo, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Political Science from the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University.

Christa Seckel of Mount Gilead, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Forensic Chemistry from the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University.

Michael Shupe of Bellville, graduated with a Bachelor of Specialized Studies from the University College at Ohio University.

Traci Smith of Caledonia, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Management from the College of Business at Ohio University.

Logan Veley of Marengo, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology at Ohio University.

Megan Veneman of Ashley, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Management and Strategic Leadership and Marketing from the College of Business at Ohio University.

OU Dean’s List

ATHENS — More than 7,800 students qualified for the spring semester 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

Students included:

Jess Brewer of Mount Gilead, in the Scripps College of Communication

Nathan Clemons of Cardington, in the College of Fine Arts

Nicole Escalera of Edison, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Lexi Hadamuscin of Galion, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Grant Hadley of Bellville, in the College of Business

Abby Hickman of Cardington, in the Scripps College of Communication

Bryce Johnson of Marengo,, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Liv Jones of Cardington, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Daniel Kill of Cardington, in the College of Business

Troy Messmer of Mount Gilead, in the College of Business

Paige Reagan of Galion, in the Scripps College of Communication

Lauren Rudolph of Galion, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Kate Schieber of Galion, in the College of Business

Christa Seckel of Mount Gilead, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Nicole Stock of Cardington, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Logan Veley of Marengo, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Megan Veneman of Ashley, in the College of Business

Elizabeth Wolf of Galion, in the College of Arts and Sciences