Health care advisory board meets Monday via Zoom

MC-HIC Advisory Board

Monday, June 14, 2021

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Ag Credit, 5362 US 42

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/9138024436?pwd=VlV3aVFjOW5VQ0FSdDM2dklQTXJmZz09

Meeting ID: 913 802 4436

Passcode: morrow

One tap mobile

+16465588656 9138024436# *510012# US (New York)

+13017158592 9138024436# *510012# US (Washington DC)

(Please be advised those in attendance will be placed in a waiting room and granted access only

if they are properly identified)

Agenda

1. Call to order

2. Approval of May 24 meeting minutes

3. Version 3 draft of committee recommendation

4. Next steps

5. Other business

6. Adjourn

Link to all committee documents for members and the public:

https://zimbra.xmission.com/home/healthadvisorygroup@co.morrow.oh.us/Briefcase/Pu

blic/Data%20Information