Cardington receives financial update

Cardington Village Fiscal Officer Deb Fry’s report covered several areas when village council met June 7.

She noted the summary of revenue for May 1-31, 2021 was down compared to both 2020 and 2021. She explained the main difference from 2021 is the loan proceeds received from FC Bank for the fire engine which occurred in 2020.

Income tax collections were higher, however, and utility collections were lower.

She reviewed the letter from RITA in which noted that Cardington’s percentage of cost of collections in 2020 was 2.90% meaning that for every $100 of taxes collected for Cardington, only $2.90 went to the administrative cost of collections, registration, auditing, compliance record retention, etc. The letter notes this leaves the balance of the village’s fire, police, street repairs, recreational and other community expenditures.

• Fry said the village has been approved for the Tire Recycling Grant Award. This collection will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on July 29 at the village water department, 120 E. Williams St. Cost will be $2 a tire. For more information call, 419-864-7607.

• Council approved payment of bills totaling $46,926.66.

• Approved an ordinance authorizing the appropriations and supplemental appropriations of a budgeted transfer from the General Fund to the Park Fund in the amount of $30,000.

• Approved a resolution for application to the Ohio Nature Works Grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the Maxwell Park Sidewalk project.

• Discussed payroll items including a review of the budgeted 2% pay raise analysis and other employment changes scheduled to be voted on at the next council meeting.

• Police Chief James Wallace reported a total of 80 calls for service had been received for the month of May. He noted the department had helped with the Memorial Day parade and the local high school graduation. Lt. Winkler and Officer Colburn are attending training this week at the OTOA conference.

The chief thanked all who were part of the Memorial Day parade for a job well done as he felt it was very moving and was impressed with the number of participants as well as the number of spectators this year.

• Village Administrator Walt Pollock reported the water plant has a faulty valve and this is currently underway to repair. The Ohio EPA will be conducting an annual survey of the WTP on June 18.

• It’s been discovered that Maxwell Park has a hemlock weed that is in need of being removed. Plans are under way to remove it.

• Council accepted the resignation of Charity Edwards as village representative to the Cardington-Lincoln Joint Recreation Board effective May 11, 2021 and approved the appointment of Steve Damron as the village representative to the Cardington-Lincoln Joint Recreation Board effective May 11, 2021 and ending December 31, 2023.

• Committee reports included details for Cardington Day later this month and when fireworks will take place in the village this year.