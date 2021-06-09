Cardington scholarships awarded

CARDINGTON — A total of $110,200 in scholarships was given by local donors to graduates during the Cardington-Lincoln High School Commencement service held Sunday, June 6, in the Lowell Murphy gymnasium.

The awards were given by the Beatrice Ann Winchell Kloss Memorial Scholarship (three); Burr Farm, Cardington (one); Cardington Music Boosters (four); Cardington Vo-Ag Farm Association (one); Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association (two), Cardington-Lincoln Athletic Boosters (seven);

Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education (one); Cardington-Lincoln Faculty Association (one); Cardington-Lincoln FFA Alumni Association (two);

Chester Arbor Scholarship Award from Gleaners Fraternal Life (one) Dorthy Neal Fisher Scholarship (one); Frank and Lucille Ebert Scholarship (Salutatorian) and Valedictorian (two); Harry A. Mock (one) John F. Wilhelm Memorial Scholarship (one); John M. and Bertha A. Stone Scholarship (one);

Jr. Brandum Memorial Scholarship (two) Karlotta Kay Joan Memorial Scholarship (one) Kay Kelly Wilhelm Memorial Scholarship, (one); Kenneth and Louise Strine Memorial Scholarship (three) Kenneth and Louise Strine Memorial Scholarship OSUM or Marion (two);

Lillian E. James Scholarships ( eight) Margaret Miller Memorial Scholarships (two) McGinnis Family Memorial Scholarship (two); Merle Fisher Scholarship (one);

Mills Poorman Memorial Scholarship (one); Morrow County Pork Producers (one); Morrow County Professional and Business Women scholarship (two); Morrow County Township Association Scholarship (two); Mount Gilead Kiwanis Service Above Self Scholarship (one);

Park National Bank Hidden Asset Award (two): Patricia K. Wilhelm Memorial Scholarship (one); Red Cross Drive To Serve Scholarship (one) and Seth Maceyko Snuggle Time Scholarship (one).

Recipients are Ashlee Tharp, Madison Brehm, Alexis Howard, Elizabeth Long, Noah Struck, Luke Goers, Marlo Young, Sydney Spires, Camrie Meyers, Ashlee Tharp, Kyleigh Bonnette, Tess Ruehrmund, Dominick Glenn, Isabelle Crum and Michael Rose.