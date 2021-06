The Johnsville Jolly Farmers and Farmerettes 4-H Club are celebrating with the community William “Bill” Hershner’s 90th birthday.

It is June 26 at the Morrow County Fairgrounds in the youth building from 5-7 p.m. The Junior Fair Board will provide concessions for donations.

You may send him a card at: Bill Hershner, 7085 State Route 314, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.