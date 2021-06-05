Cardington-Lincoln alumni reunion held

Meeting for the first time in two years on Saturday evening, May 29, were 131 members and guests of the Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni Association. There was no meeting last year because of the pandemic.

The Classes of 1971, 1945, 1946, 1961 and 1955 were honored. Giving the table grace was Kelvin Trefz, Class of 1971, and the welcome to the Class of 2021, was given by 1971 class member Cinda Henthorne Haughsby. Giving the response was Elizabeth Long, president of the Class of 2021.

Presiding over the meeting was the alumni association president, Gary Ebert, who introduced scholarship recipients Luke Goers and Camrie Meyers, each of whom was awarded $1,000 from the alumni association.

Also introduced were Madison Brehm and Alexis Howard, each receiving a $1,000 Bea Winchell Kloss Scholarship. Also receiving a $1,000 Kloss award was Ashlee Tharp who was unable to be present.

Mickey Poorman Naylor presented a $1,000 Mills Poorman scholarship to Sydney Spires.

The class of 1971 was introduced individually by Cinda Haugsby, Kelvin Trefz and Loren Helmuth.

Special recognition was given alumni from the Class of 1945, Evelyn Davis Shoults, Elizabeth Davis, Clydelle Thomas, and Mary Ellen Dune and those from the 75 year class, 1946: Clara McClenathan, Gale Barry, Robert Curts, Betty Deitsch, Ray Harvey and Merle Smith.

Alumni were present from California, Florida, North and South Carolina, Alaska and Texas.

A memorial service was conducted by committee secretary, Darlene Ebert Wallace and member Quinn Maceyko for the 107 alumni who have passed away the past two years.

Linda Ruehrmund advised there are current directories available for $10 each. Offering comments was Cardington-Lincoln Superintendent Brian Petrie.

Others assisting were committee members Sharon Collmer Morris, Angela Dendinger, Ron Pine, Evelyn Long, Kevin and Cindy Long. Jodi Wallace and Kim and Alan Long. Long gave a tour of the Nichols Street Elementary building.

The dinner was served by All Occasions Catering, Waldo. Musical entertainment was provided by the band of 1974 C-LHS graduate Neil Ebert of Ashland.

The next alumni party is May 28, 2022.

Cardington High School Class of 1946, celebrating their 75th year since graduation, attending the Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni party. Back row, from left: Merle Smith, Clara Heimlich McClenathan and Ray Harvey. Seated: Betty Deitsch, Gale Barry and Robert Curts. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/06/web1_Class-of-1946-001-7391-1-2.jpg Cardington High School Class of 1946, celebrating their 75th year since graduation, attending the Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni party. Back row, from left: Merle Smith, Clara Heimlich McClenathan and Ray Harvey. Seated: Betty Deitsch, Gale Barry and Robert Curts. Courtesy photos These graduates from the Cardington High School Class of 1945 attended the Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni party, from left: Clyde Thomas, Elizabeth Davis, Mary Ellen Dune and Evelyn Davis Shoults. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/06/web1_class-of-1945-1.jpg These graduates from the Cardington High School Class of 1945 attended the Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni party, from left: Clyde Thomas, Elizabeth Davis, Mary Ellen Dune and Evelyn Davis Shoults. Courtesy photos Scholarship winners awarded during the Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni party. From left: Sydney Spires, awarded the $1,000 Mills Poorman memorial scholarship; Camrie Meyers, a $1,000 alumni scholarship; Madison Brehm, a Bea Kloss $1,000 memorial scholarship; Gary Ebert, president of the Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Committee; Alexis Howard, recipient of a $1,000 Bea Kloss Scholarship and Luke Goers, awarded a $1,000 alumni scholarship. Absent from Photo is Ashlee Tharp, awarded a $1,000 Bea Wnchell Kloss scholarship. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/06/web1_scholarship-award-winners-2021-001-1.jpg Scholarship winners awarded during the Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni party. From left: Sydney Spires, awarded the $1,000 Mills Poorman memorial scholarship; Camrie Meyers, a $1,000 alumni scholarship; Madison Brehm, a Bea Kloss $1,000 memorial scholarship; Gary Ebert, president of the Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Committee; Alexis Howard, recipient of a $1,000 Bea Kloss Scholarship and Luke Goers, awarded a $1,000 alumni scholarship. Absent from Photo is Ashlee Tharp, awarded a $1,000 Bea Wnchell Kloss scholarship. Courtesy photos