COLLEGE NEWS

Cedarville Dean’s Honor List

The following student was named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University for spring semester 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Casey Bertke of Cardington.

BGSU Dean’s List honorees

Allison Doan, Cardington, College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering.

Olivia Tocash, Marengo, Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business.

Kenna Holt, Mount Gilead, Education & Human Development.

Mariah McDaniel, Cardington, Health and Human Services.

Grace Struck, Marengo, Health and Human Services.

Jarin Vasquez,bMarengo, Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business.

Kayla Miller, Marengo, Firelands College.

Alyson Blunk, Mount Gilead, Education & Human Development.

Madison Swihart, Mount Gilead, Health and Human Services.

Carder achieves Dean’s List

Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize Grace Carder, from Marengo, as one of the students named to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during Spring 2021.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.

White on Dean’s List

The following local student has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the Dean’s List.

Casey White, a graduate of Mount Gilead High School, majoring in political science.

Picker OWU graduate

Ohio Wesleyan University held a combined 176th and 177th commencement ceremony May 29, celebrating its Classes of 2020 and 2021.

Local residents included among Ohio Wesleyan’s Class of 2021 include:

Darcy Picker of Mount Gilead. Picker earned a Bachelor of Arts degree Summa Cum Laude and was a Health and Human Kinetics-Exercise Science major and Biology (Botany/Microbiology) minor.