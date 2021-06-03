Hospital updates visitation policies

MOUNT GILEAD — The following guidelines for inpatient visitation at Morrow County Hospital will go into effect June 6:

• All visitors must be asymptomatic of COVID-19 symptoms.

• Visitors must be screened at the door and issued a medical-grade mask to be worn while in the hospital.

• Two visitors per stay are permitted for each inpatient, each day.

• One visitor is permitted in the emergency department, urgent care, outpatient surgery and for all other outpatient procedures.

• Patients may have one of their two designated visitors remain with the patient overnight, if needed. Visitors are required to wear hospital provided masks.

• Visitors may dine in the cafeteria during dining times but must socially distance six feet from other guests.

Capacity limits are removed for elevators; however, masks are required on all elevators, as well as throughout the facility.

Regarding masking at Morrow County Hospital, per state and federal guidelines, all patients and visitors must continue wearing masks and following other COVID-19 safety protocols within healthcare facilities.