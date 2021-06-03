Cardington-Lincoln plans baccalaureate service, graduation

Baccalaureate service will be held for the Cardington-Lincoln High School Class of 2021 on Saturday, June 5, at 7 pm. The program will be held in the Dr. Lowell Murphy Gymnasium.

The class of 64 members is led by Tess Ruehrmund, Valedictorian and FCA president, who will give the invocation. Dominick Glenn is Salutatorian.

Elizabeth Long, class president, will give the welcome.

Speaker at this service will be Matt Eblin, 2010 C-LHS graduate who is Senior Systems Engineer for the MITRE Corp.

The Senior Class Choir will perform. Thomas Hack, Athletic Director, will announce OHSAA and NFHS Awards and Joseph Mills, high school principal, will announce outstanding senior and DAR members and Superintendent Brian Petrie will name the scholarship winners.

The 125th Cardington-Lincoln High School commencement will be held Sunday, June 6, at 1:30 p.m. in the Murphy Gymnasium.