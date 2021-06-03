An old-fashioned love story

MOUNT GILEAD — The Hallmark Channel could have written the story of Marilyn Bardo Turner and Steve Dabney for one of its romance movies. It is a story of love rekindled after more than 40 years of separation.

As Steve tells the story, he and Marilyn were good friends in high school. They attended church together and were in activities in their Methodist Church in Springfield, Ohio.

They went their separate ways after high school with Marilyn going to Miami University and Steve to The Ohio State University.

“We just drifted apart and lived in our own worlds,” Dabney said.

Marilyn married Skip Turner and they raised their daughter Beth and enjoyed activities with their grandchildren. Skip passed away in 2013. Steve remained a bachelor.

Marilyn and Steve reconnected and began seeing each other. A few months ago Steve proposed and wedding plans were quickly underway.

Marilyn and Steve were married at Trinity United Methodist Church in Mount Gilead on May 22 with Pastor Jeff Canankamp officiating. Scripture readings were from the Book of Ruth, Corinthians, and Ecclesiastes.

Organist Angie Carbetta’s prelude included selections from Schubert, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Bach. The processional was Canon in D by Pachelbel followed by Trumpet Voluntary.

Marilyn’s daughter Beth Tracy was her Matron of Honor and her granddaughter Madison Fitzpatrick was bridesmaid.

Steve’s Best Man, Dr. Jerry Dickey was the couple’s youth pastor in Springfield. Groomsmen were her grandsons Turner and Rowan Fitzpatrick, son-in-law Travis Tracy and Son Jordan Turner.

Soloists were Savannah Jones and Jamie Zeger. Honored guests were Aunt Cleta Robbins, Aunt Arlene Bardo and Aunt Carol Jacobs.

One hundred guests enjoyed a luncheon served by Trinity Church members and prepared by Trinity United Methodist Women.

The bride gave a special thank you to the wedding party and all who participated. Guests came from Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and all parts of Ohio. The couple was delighted to have Dr. Dickey who was their youth pastor participate in the ceremony. It was very special to have several high school friends attend.

Beth Tracy said she was glad to have a day when that she and her family could give back to her mom who had always supported her and done so much for others and the community.

The couple set off for a wedding trip to western states and a visit to the Grand Canyon.

Marilyn was a Case Manager for Delaware and Morrow Mental Health. Steve is presently employed by Gilead Fitness.

Steve and Marilyn Dabney at their May 22 wedding.

