County observes Memorial Day

Cardington

Warm temperatures and sunny skies were the perfect background for one of the most memorable Memorial Day services in Cardington history with 500 attending.

It was also a rededication of the Civil War Monument in Glendale Cemetery.

The event kicked off in Cardington Community Park where members of the Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 Rifle Squad paid tribute to six members who passed away the past year: Charles Morris, Gene Davis, Dick Himler, Ron Coleman, Paul DeSelms and Gerald Blue.

The parade resumed, led by the Cardington-Lincoln High School marching band, directed by John Brehm, and 303 walkers, each representing a name on the newly renovated Civil War Monument in Glendale Cemetery.

The parade included one rider-less horse. The walkers followed East Main Street to Glendale Cemetery where each was seated while Ryan Praskovich played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.

The program, conducted at the site of the newly restored and refurbished monument, was led by master of ceremonies Wes Goodman.

Speaker Pat Drouhard led the committee that raised the $40,000 for the restoration of the monument which was first erected by Cardington Town-ship citizens in 1989 to commemorate the service and sacrifice made by hundreds of its residents in the Civil War.

Drouhard traced the history of several of those named on the monument and described the drive to raise the money for its repair. The printed program included the names of more than 118 individuals and 13 organizations who had donated to the cause.

Drouhard named deceased veterans, Sam Brockway, Jake Bovey, Jim Donel, James St. John, Chuck Burt, Ralf Calihan, Rex Jenkins, Stanley Shaw, Ed Shoults and Gary Lyons, who died in conflicts that occurred since the Civil War and with the exception of Shaw, whose body was never recovered, are buried in Glendale. He described the lives of several local residents who were in the Civil War including Robert Long and Peyton Shields, who survived and returned to continue their lives.

The speaker expressed appreciation to committee members Dawn and Troy Ruehrmund, Diane McClure, Wes Goodman, Vickie Ullom and Velda Montgomery, who worked with him on this project.

Drouhard then dismissed 151 of the walkers to stand by the graves of those named on the monument.

Jim Morris, past Post 97 commander, conducted the rededication ceremony of the monument and current Commander Jim Crawford led the POW -MIA Remembrance Service. Members of Auxiliary Unit 97 placed the memorial wreaths.

Twins Dawn Ruehrmund and Diane McClure, great, great great granddaughters of Civil War veteran S. C. Kirkpatrick, gave the invocation and his great, great, great, great granddaughter, Tess Ruerhmund, gave General Logan’s Orders. Quinn Macyeko gave the Gettysburg Address. Also speaking was Cardington Mayor Susie Peyton.

Fulton

The village conducted its first Memorial Day program in two years with participation by the Cardington-Lincoln High School Marching band directed by John Brehm, members of the Post 97 American Legion Post and Squadron 97 of the Sons of the American Legion.

The Gettysburg Address was delivered by Cardington-Lincoln High School senior Luke Goers.

Speaker Gerald Mooney reviewed General Orders No 11, which designated May 30, 1868, for the purpose of strewing with flowers and otherwise decorating graves of comrades who died in defense of their country. He also repeated “I Speak for Democracy,” which he had heard while a student in school.

He reviewed life today and how things have changed with more people living in the USA, adding some things remain the same.

“America is still the melting pot of people giving us a vibrant culture of traditions and foods and he listed ice cream, baseball amber waves of grain in Kansas and Oklahoma and corn fields in Ohio. He cautioned there are still communists and fascists in the world and new varieties of ideologies, “whose goal is to take away our freedom.”

The speaker paid tribute to those who fought and died at Lexington and Gettsyburg, Normandy and Heartbreak Ridge and places like Vietnam, Grenada, Panama, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Iraq, United States and others. He suggested support of these military members being made by continuing to honor them on special days: Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, etc.

Mayor Michele Bronson was master of ceremonies. Invocation was given by Tag Loudermilk and Jan Loudermilk gave the benediction.

Veterans observe Memorial Day in Cardington. Courtesy photo | LeAnne Gompf