Cardington-Lincoln top students

Cardington–Lincoln’s top 10 (11) students from the class of 2021. Seated, from left: Eric Hamilton, Devin Gheen , and Dominick Glenn. Standing, Madison Brehm, Katie Lowrie, Gabby Shoemaker, Marlo Young, Sydney Spires, Isabelle Crum, Liz Long and Tess Ruehrmund.

Cardington–Lincoln’s top 10 (11) students from the class of 2021. Seated, from left: Eric Hamilton, Devin Gheen , and Dominick Glenn. Standing, Madison Brehm, Katie Lowrie, Gabby Shoemaker, Marlo Young, Sydney Spires, Isabelle Crum, Liz Long and Tess Ruehrmund. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/06/web1_Cardington-Lincoln-Top-Ten-2021-7277-.jpg Cardington–Lincoln’s top 10 (11) students from the class of 2021. Seated, from left: Eric Hamilton, Devin Gheen , and Dominick Glenn. Standing, Madison Brehm, Katie Lowrie, Gabby Shoemaker, Marlo Young, Sydney Spires, Isabelle Crum, Liz Long and Tess Ruehrmund. Courtesy photo | Jennifer Price