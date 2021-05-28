PROPERTY TRANSFERS

MAY TRANSACTIONS

7 Township Road 209, Bennington Township, Elizabeth and Gabriel Pearl to Debra Schaefer et al, $368,600.

7727 County Road 28, Canaan Township, Gregory Butz to James and Danielle Eisinger, $180,000.

400 Park Ave., Cardington, Skylark Properties LLC to Drusid Investments II, LLC, $1,375,000.

6726 County Road 22, Congress Township, Campo Family Preservation Trust to Bruce Landon et al, $200,000.

Lots 295, 295, Congress Township, Doug and Jane Potts to Roberts Family Trust, $17,500.

Lots 234, 235, Congress Township, Ted Schneider to Dave Brown, $10,000.

Lots 178, 179, Congress Township, CHL and DAL to Robert and Dana Apostolec, $630,000.

3365 County Road 125, Gilead Township, Donnie Smith to Victoria K. Kerman Trust, $215,000.

102 E. Union St., Edison, Andrew Orecchio to Theresa Lazlo, $17,000.

4729 Township Road 111, Gilead Township, Eric and Kathleen Schroeter to Daniel and Heidi Maurer, $400,000.

223 South St., Mount Gilead, Dax and Amanda Allen to Robert and Stephanie Grandstaff, $135,000.

County Road 25, Harmony Township, Ronald Brown to Anthony and Jennifer Vouis, $279,800.

3400 County Road 24, Lincoln Township, Anthony McElroy to Grady Oaks, $227,000.

112 W. Main St, Fulton, Mark Seagle to Timothy Hass, $80,000.

4621 County Road 29, North Bloomfield Township, Christopher and Roberta Morton to Walid Abdelmassih and Wageh Shohdi, $235,000.

2 S. Alley, Sparta, Enoch and Michelle Adkins to Micah and Amanda Crowl, $274,900.

1966 Township Road 21, Peru Township, Adam and Maria Cox to Greg and Laurie Patton, $387,500.

7525 County Road 21, South Bloomfield Township, John and Breena Sanborn to Nichlas Renzetti, $269,900.

4111 County Road 61, Washington Township, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Legion Investments LLC, $192,000.

3888 County Road 51, Washington Township, Tracy Barnhart to Jason Randolph, $139,900.

County Road 148, Westfield Township, Windfall Farms to David and Michelle Rawlins, $53,185.

544 County Road 25, Westfield Township, Thomas Family Trust to Steven and Angelique Kimberling, $150,000.

Source: Morrow County Auditor

