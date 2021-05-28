Hospital clarifies mask policy

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Hospital’s latest updates as of Friday, May 28.

• Mask Wearing: Per state and federal guidelines, all patients and visitors must continue wearing masks and following other COVID-19 safety protocols within healthcare facilities.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that “fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing,” but these recommendations do not apply to health care settings.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s latest statement is also in line with this recommendation, stating that everyone should “wear masks when they are in a healthcare setting, when they are travelling on public transportation, including airplanes, and when they are in a business or employer that chooses to require masks.”

He also emphasized the importance of vaccination, reminding Ohioans that “the vaccine is our path out of the pandemic, and it is our best protection against the virus.”

Morrow County Hospital is committed to protecting the community and will continue to ensure protocols are in place that ensure the health and safety of their associates, patients, and visitors.

• Morrow County Hospital is willing to come to local businesses for COVID-19 vaccination clinics where there are at least 10 people who need vaccinated.

For information, contact Emily Leonhard, RN at 419-526-8701 or Emily.Leonhard@OhioHealth.com or Holly Trainer, RPh, Pharmacy Manager, 419-949-3084 or Holly.Trainer@ohiohealth.com.