Mount Gilead Schools recognize student artists

The Mount Gilead School Board showed their appreciation for the talent of student artists by hosting the first annual art display at the board office.

At the May 18 school board meeting Curriculum Coordinator Emily Ross displayed several of the students’ art works for board members.

Ross said this inaugural art display celebrates the hiring of the new Superintendent Dr. Zack Howard. The pieces will hang in the board office hallway through the summer and the 2021-2022 school year.

Submissions were chosen in Kindergarten through eighth grade by each building’s art teacher to showcase a top artist in each grade. The High School pieces were chosen as Principal’s Purchases from the High School Art Show.

Ross is completing the framing of art pieces with several already hanging from the upper hallway walls in the Cherry Street administration building.

School Board president Mike Sayers thanked Ross for her work on the project and for highlighting the arts in the district.

Artist works from Park Avenue Elementary, Robin Conrad, art teacher, include:

Kindergarten, Airyana Shaw, ceramic turtle; First Grade, Jaxson Hicks, clay fish;

Second Grade, Aleeah Brake, Neon Guitar; Third Grade Abigale Williams, Ceramic Chameleon;

Fourth Grade, Xandria Flores-Williams, 3-D Paper Art; Fifth Grade, Nicole Staley, 3-D Landscape;

Artist works from Middle School, Maria Miller, art teacher, include:

Sixth Grade, Madelyn Ammerman; Seventh Grade, A’Lesha White, Multi-Media inches;

Eighth Grade, Lilly Abrams, Plastic Utensil Sunflower

High School Art Show Principal’s Purchases, Jesse Thompson, art teacher:

Senior Abbie Van Houten, Tree-lined Path (Paint)

Senior Jaclyn Morehart, Dancer (Mixed Medium)

Junior MacKenzie Sidders, Field Slope, (Acrylic)

Freshman Lupita Martinez, Lily (Pencil)

Mount Gilead Curriculum Coordinator displayed student artwork for board members. Second Grader Aleeah Brake made the “Neon Guitar.” https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_IMG_20210521_1354442.jpg Mount Gilead Curriculum Coordinator displayed student artwork for board members. Second Grader Aleeah Brake made the “Neon Guitar.” Courtesy photos “The Dancer” in mixed medium is by Senior Jaclyn Morehart. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_IMG_20210521_1352043-1.jpg “The Dancer” in mixed medium is by Senior Jaclyn Morehart. Courtesy photos The plastic utensil “Sunflower” is by eighth grade student Lily Abrams. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_IMG_20210521_1353242.jpg The plastic utensil “Sunflower” is by eighth grade student Lily Abrams. Courtesy photos