Lee charged with murder in two shooting deaths

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office has charged Brian A. Lee, 39, of Marengo with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Linda Vannatta and Brandon Petty.

Leeann N. Kinder, 27, of Marengo has been charged with two counts of complicity to murder.

Sheriff John Hinton has not released the names of the other two shooting victims “at this time due to those names not being public record. We will continue to update the public as the investigation develops,” he said Tuesday evening.

Lee was apprehended by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office around 9 p.m. Monday. The shootings took place in Harmony Township at about 4:25 a.m. that day.

According to Columbus police, Lee was involved in a pursuit on I-71 South from Delaware County into Franklin County. He was pursued by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other local agencies.

Columbus Police were able to apprehend him after he abandoned the vehicle in the city’s north end. He was charged initially with felony fleeing and receiving stolen property.

The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team had arrested Lee on Nov. 25, 2020, in Marengo, with the assistance of the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office on several felony charges.

No other information on Monday’s shooting has been released.

Cardington-Lincoln Schools, as a precaution, went into lockdown Monday morning after the shootings.

Earlier that morning Hinton posted on Facebook: “We are attempting to locate Brian Lee. If you see Brian or know his whereabouts please call 911. Do not approach, as he is considered armed and dangerous.”

