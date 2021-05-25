It’s everything Northmor, in your pocket

Northmor Local School District is launching a new suite of online tools that help students, parents, and community members know what is happening on campus, right from their phones.

“We know that families are using smartphones as a primary means to communicate. That’s why we’ve created an app that is custom-built for mobile. On the app, you can find documents, contact information for staff, and event information. You can download the app for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play. We have also launched a new website with a new address at www.knightpride.org.”

Additional apps for grades and bus pick up and drop off times will be released soon.

Get connected now to keep in touch with your Golden Knights!

Download the app on Android: https://bit.ly/3y7Dn26 or iPhone: https://apple.co/2R43aaM.