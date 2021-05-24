National Hospital Week observed

For the recent National Hospital Week, Morrow County Hospital hosted a number of fun events for associates, while the highlight of the week was a visit from Mayor Jamie Brucker (right) who presented a proclamation, as follows: Whereas National Hospital Week is May 9-15, and the official theme is ”Inspiring Hope Through Healing,” and whereas individuals all across the country will be celebrating this time-honored event; And whereas the hard-working people that comprise our hospital deserve universal regard and appreciation for keeping our community healthy; Be it known that on this ninth day of May, I, Jamie Lee Brucker, Mayor of Mount Gilead, do hereby declare May 9-15, 2021, to be Hospital Week in Mount Gilead, Ohio, and urge residents to express their appreciation for Morrow County Hospital, as well as the people, facilities and technologies that make trustworthy, reliable health care possible in our community.” CJ Miller, president, Morrow County Hospital (left) said, “We are so grateful for Mayor Brucker’s support. It meant a lot to our team for him to take the time to come to the hospital and share such a thoughtful message.”

For the recent National Hospital Week, Morrow County Hospital hosted a number of fun events for associates, while the highlight of the week was a visit from Mayor Jamie Brucker (right) who presented a proclamation, as follows: Whereas National Hospital Week is May 9-15, and the official theme is ”Inspiring Hope Through Healing,” and whereas individuals all across the country will be celebrating this time-honored event; And whereas the hard-working people that comprise our hospital deserve universal regard and appreciation for keeping our community healthy; Be it known that on this ninth day of May, I, Jamie Lee Brucker, Mayor of Mount Gilead, do hereby declare May 9-15, 2021, to be Hospital Week in Mount Gilead, Ohio, and urge residents to express their appreciation for Morrow County Hospital, as well as the people, facilities and technologies that make trustworthy, reliable health care possible in our community.” CJ Miller, president, Morrow County Hospital (left) said, “We are so grateful for Mayor Brucker’s support. It meant a lot to our team for him to take the time to come to the hospital and share such a thoughtful message.” https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_AYAHbOHMwMKUAAAAAElFTkSuQmCC.jpg For the recent National Hospital Week, Morrow County Hospital hosted a number of fun events for associates, while the highlight of the week was a visit from Mayor Jamie Brucker (right) who presented a proclamation, as follows: Whereas National Hospital Week is May 9-15, and the official theme is ”Inspiring Hope Through Healing,” and whereas individuals all across the country will be celebrating this time-honored event; And whereas the hard-working people that comprise our hospital deserve universal regard and appreciation for keeping our community healthy; Be it known that on this ninth day of May, I, Jamie Lee Brucker, Mayor of Mount Gilead, do hereby declare May 9-15, 2021, to be Hospital Week in Mount Gilead, Ohio, and urge residents to express their appreciation for Morrow County Hospital, as well as the people, facilities and technologies that make trustworthy, reliable health care possible in our community.” CJ Miller, president, Morrow County Hospital (left) said, “We are so grateful for Mayor Brucker’s support. It meant a lot to our team for him to take the time to come to the hospital and share such a thoughtful message.” Courtesy photo