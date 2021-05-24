FOOD FOR AMERICA

The Cardington FFA hosted the annual Food for America program when 63 third-grade students walked from the Cardington-Lincoln Elementary School to the high school where they enjoyed a plethora of activities

and games involving agriculture-related topics.

FFA members facilitated stations that helped to teach the third graders about agriculture and its various components. The students were split into groups and taken to 18 different stations around the high school where they enjoyed face painting, supervised ATV and horse rides, woodworking demonstrations, livestock-centered crafts, games, tractor safety lessons, wildlife demonstrations and fish activities.

This engaged them in the agriculture industry and helped get them interested in the different aspects of the industry and the FFA.

The third graders also competed in an agriculture-theme coloring contest and worked together to see which class could collect the most cans of food. The food was collected and donated to the Cardington Food Pantry.

The students left with many souvenirs including rural safety resources, flowers they had planted and other fun takeaways.

The chapter thanks Gale Slack of Singing Springs Nursery for donating the marigolds the elementary students planted and South of Heaven Horse Farm for bringing the horses and supervising that activity that day.

Luke Goers, a senior FFA member, teaches third grade students how to plant flowers during Food for America Day. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_Luke-Goers-teaching-3rd-graders-how-to-plant-flowers-Food-for-America-Day-2021.jpg Luke Goers, a senior FFA member, teaches third grade students how to plant flowers during Food for America Day. Courtesy photo